"Revolution on the battlefield." Panic in Russia over Fedorov's decision

Russian pro-war Telegram channels are actively discussing the decision of Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to launch a system that will allow only authorized terminals to operate on Ukrainian territory. In fact, the point is that Russians will finally lose access to Starlink.

Fedorov provoked a new uproar among Russians

The popular Telegram channel “Archangel of Special Forces” in Russia decided not to hide its concern.

By the way, it is read by over 1 million 100 thousand people.

The new Minister of Defense of Ukraine is already creating a revolution on the battlefield. Mikhail Fedorov has launched the process of countering our strike drones on the territory of Ukraine with Starlinks, as well as the fight against field internet via the same Starlink, the Russians complain.

According to them, the slowdown of Starlink terminals has already begun.

Moreover, Russian UAVs with terminals have become more vulnerable to enemy air defenses, as their speed has been reduced to 75 km/h.