"Revolution on the battlefield." Panic in Russia over Fedorov's decision

Russian pro-war Telegram channels are actively discussing the decision of Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to launch a system that will allow only authorized terminals to operate on Ukrainian territory. In fact, the point is that Russians will finally lose access to Starlink.
Points of attention
- The revolution on the battlefield initiated by Fedorov highlights the ongoing technological warfare between Ukraine and Russia, with significant implications for future military strategies.
- Russian concerns over the slowdown of Starlink terminals and the increased vulnerability of their UAVs demonstrate the shift in power dynamics in the conflict and the importance of technological advancements in modern warfare.
Fedorov provoked a new uproar among Russians
The popular Telegram channel “Archangel of Special Forces” in Russia decided not to hide its concern.
By the way, it is read by over 1 million 100 thousand people.
According to them, the slowdown of Starlink terminals has already begun.
Moreover, Russian UAVs with terminals have become more vulnerable to enemy air defenses, as their speed has been reduced to 75 km/h.
