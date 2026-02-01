"Revolution on the battlefield." Panic in Russia over Fedorov's decision
"Revolution on the battlefield." Panic in Russia over Fedorov's decision

Fedorov provoked a new uproar among Russians
Russian pro-war Telegram channels are actively discussing the decision of Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to launch a system that will allow only authorized terminals to operate on Ukrainian territory. In fact, the point is that Russians will finally lose access to Starlink.

  • The revolution on the battlefield initiated by Fedorov highlights the ongoing technological warfare between Ukraine and Russia, with significant implications for future military strategies.
  • Russian concerns over the slowdown of Starlink terminals and the increased vulnerability of their UAVs demonstrate the shift in power dynamics in the conflict and the importance of technological advancements in modern warfare.

Fedorov provoked a new uproar among Russians

The popular Telegram channel “Archangel of Special Forces” in Russia decided not to hide its concern.

By the way, it is read by over 1 million 100 thousand people.

The new Minister of Defense of Ukraine is already creating a revolution on the battlefield. Mikhail Fedorov has launched the process of countering our strike drones on the territory of Ukraine with Starlinks, as well as the fight against field internet via the same Starlink, the Russians complain.

According to them, the slowdown of Starlink terminals has already begun.

Moreover, Russian UAVs with terminals have become more vulnerable to enemy air defenses, as their speed has been reduced to 75 km/h.

We see activity in hostile chats and groups, everyone is urged to register Starlink. After registration, the terminal will be identified as Ukrainian and will not be blocked. How quickly can this happen? If we are talking about blocking, then most likely within the next two weeks we will be able to see some similarities in disconnections, — the Russians complain.

