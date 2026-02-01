The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced new successes of the Ukrainian troops
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced new successes of the Ukrainian troops

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new deep strikes by Ukrainian troops?
On February 1, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that, thanks to the coordinated efforts of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, it was possible to successfully strike the repair base, UAV control points, and other military facilities of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to implement measures to reduce the threat posed by Russian forces.
  • Details of the deep strikes and their consequences are currently being clarified and will be announced in the near future.

What is known about the new deep strikes by Ukrainian troops?

In order to reduce the offensive capabilities of the Russian army, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck several enemy military facilities at once in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the TOT of the Zaporizhia region, near the village of Rozivka, Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked the repair base of a unit from the Russian engineer-sapper regiment.

In the Donetsk region, near the city of Myrnograd, an enemy UAV control point, a company command and observation post, as well as a concentration of enemy manpower were destroyed.

Moreover, it is indicated that on January 31, Ukrainian soldiers struck an enemy UAV control point near the village of Nekislitsa, Kursk Oblast, Russian Federation.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces also attacked a concentration of enemy manpower in the Troebortne area of the Bryansk region.

The consequences of these deep strikes are currently being clarified and will be announced later.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasizes.

