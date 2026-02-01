Russia strikes maternity hospital in Zaporizhia
Ukraine
Russia strikes maternity hospital in Zaporizhia

Ivan Fedorov
Russia attacked a maternity hospital again
On February 1, Russian invaders struck a maternity hospital in Zaporizhzhia. According to the latest data, 6 people were injured, including 2 women.

  • Local authorities reported another strike on an enterprise in Chernihiv by Russian forces, highlighting the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
  • The international community condemns such attacks on civilian infrastructure and calls for an end to the violence in Ukraine.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia OVA, Ivan Fedorov, reported on the new Russian attack.

The blow to the maternity ward is yet another proof of the war against life!

According to his data, 6 people were injured, including two women who were on a tour during the enemy strike.

Ivan Fedorov also added that everyone is currently being provided with the necessary assistance.

Among the victims were two women who were being examined during the enemy strike, he added.

At around 12:36, the head of the OVA warned of the threat of ballistic missile strikes on the Zaporizhia region and other regions of Ukraine, where an air alert has been declared.

It is also known that on the night of February 1, Russian invaders struck the territory of one of the enterprises on the northeastern outskirts of Chernihiv.

According to local authorities, there were no civilian casualties.

