Ukrainian soldiers hit 2 Russian army command posts
Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on January 31, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked two areas of personnel concentration, two command posts, and one other important target of the Russian occupiers.

  • The situation highlights the continued aggression and challenges faced by Ukrainian troops in defending their territory against Russian occupiers.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provides crucial updates on military operations and strategic successes in the face of Russian aggression.

Losses of the Russian Army as of February 1, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 02/01/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,240,680 (+1,090) people;

  • tanks — 11,625 (+6) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,980 (+3) units;

  • artillery systems — 36,777 (+9) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 120,134 (+206) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 76,439 (+62) units;

  • special equipment — 4,055 (+1) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 44 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 144 guided bombs.

In addition, it used 4,053 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,319 attacks on settlements and positions of our troops, including 190 from multiple launch rocket systems.

