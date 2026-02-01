Russian occupiers killed two people in Dnipro

Two people, a woman and a man, were killed in a Russian drone strike in Dnipro, according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OAV, Oleksandr Ganzha.

Russia's attack on the Dnieper — what are the consequences?

Oleksandr Ganzha spoke about the current situation in the region as of the morning of February 1.

In Dnipro, two people were killed: a woman and a man, after being hit by an enemy UAV. Sincere condolences to their families and loved ones. The attack occurred at night. A fire broke out, a private house was destroyed, two more were damaged. A car was also damaged. Oleksandr Ganja Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

According to Ganzha, on the evening of January 31, the Russian army began actively shelling the Nikopol region.

This time the enemy used artillery and FPV drones.

The district center and the Marhanets community came under attack from Russian invaders.

Thus, it is known that two apartment buildings and four private houses, an outbuilding, a cafe, several shops, and a car were damaged.

A gas pipeline and a power line were hit. According to updated information, another private home and outbuilding were destroyed yesterday afternoon due to shelling of the Pokrovska community, Ganzha reported. Share