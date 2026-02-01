Russian occupiers killed two people in Dnipro

Two people, a woman and a man, were killed in a Russian drone strike in Dnipro, according to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk OAV, Oleksandr Ganzha.
- The use of artillery and FPV drones by the Russian army in Nikopol region has caused significant damage to residential and commercial buildings.
- The ongoing attacks have resulted in a devastating impact on the local population and infrastructure, with more casualties and destruction being reported.
Russia's attack on the Dnieper — what are the consequences?
Oleksandr Ganzha spoke about the current situation in the region as of the morning of February 1.
According to Ganzha, on the evening of January 31, the Russian army began actively shelling the Nikopol region.
This time the enemy used artillery and FPV drones.
The district center and the Marhanets community came under attack from Russian invaders.
Thus, it is known that two apartment buildings and four private houses, an outbuilding, a cafe, several shops, and a car were damaged.
