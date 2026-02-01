Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 76 enemy targets neutralized

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 31 and February 1, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 90 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- Despite the ongoing attack, Ukrainian defenders are urging people to follow safety rules and unite towards victory in the conflict.
- The situation remains tense as multiple enemy UAVs are still present in the airspace, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and preparedness.
Air defense was able to repel a new Russian attack
This time, the Russian airstrike began at 6:00 PM on January 31.
Enemy drones flew from the following directions: Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, TOT Donetsk.
According to the latest data, about 60 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
14 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 9 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 2 locations.
The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
