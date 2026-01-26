EU to permanently ban Russian gas imports by 2027

On January 26, European Union countries finally approved a plan to ban Russian gas imports by the end of 2027.

The EU will no longer import Russian gas in 2027

EU countries approved the law at a meeting in Brussels on Monday. Hungary and Slovakia voted against, but the decision was passed by a qualified majority (72% of EU member states, representing 65% of the population — ed.).

According to the regulation, imports of Russian pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas into the EU will be banned six weeks after the law enters into force.

However, a transition period will apply to existing contracts in Member States.

According to the plan, the EU will permanently stop importing Russian liquefied natural gas by the end of 2026, and pipeline gas by September 30, 2027. Share

Countries are allowed to postpone the ban until November 1, 2027 at the latest if they have difficulties filling their gas storage facilities with gas from abroad ahead of the winter heating season.

Fines are provided for individuals and legal entities for failure to comply with the rules.

In addition, the EU will check the country of gas production before allowing gas imports into the bloc.