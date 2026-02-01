"Putin wins." Pistorius responds to NATO crisis
Category
World
Publication date

"Putin wins." Pistorius responds to NATO crisis

NATO crisis could have fatal consequences
Читати українською
Source:  RND

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has described the current situation in NATO as a crisis after 20 years of marriage, warning the bloc's members that only Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will benefit.

Points of attention

  • Pistorius reassures that NATO's unity remains, and the United States is not currently planning to exit the alliance despite the challenges.
  • The Defense Minister highlights the critical need for NATO members to work together to overcome the crisis and prevent Putin from being the sole beneficiary of the situation.

NATO crisis could have fatal consequences

Journalists asked Pistorius if he was still confident that the US would come to the aid of its allies if an enemy invaded one of the NATO countries.

According to the Minister of Defense, those who have lived so many years in marriage are facing a crisis of trust and alienation.

He also added that in this situation there are few options: run away or fight for the relationship.

People who have been married for 20 years may at some point experience a crisis. A crisis of trust, a crisis of alienation. Or the priorities in their own outlook on life change. Then, to put it simply, two deeply human, instinctive impulses arise: flight or fight.

Boris Pistorius

Boris Pistorius

German Minister of Defense

Against this background, he also emphasized that NATO's unity has not disappeared, and the United States is not planning to leave the bloc yet.

"By the way, the only one who wins (in this situation — ed.) is Putin," Pistorius warned.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is ashamed of the defeat of the Russian army in Kupyansk
The Battle for Kupyansk Indicates the Weakening of the Russian Army
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO Secretary General is outraged that everyone forgot about Ukraine because of Trump and Greenland
Rutte urges the world to remember Ukraine and its problems
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin loses another major buyer of Russian oil
Russia is losing its position in the oil market

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?