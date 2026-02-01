German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has described the current situation in NATO as a crisis after 20 years of marriage, warning the bloc's members that only Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will benefit.
Points of attention
- Pistorius reassures that NATO's unity remains, and the United States is not currently planning to exit the alliance despite the challenges.
- The Defense Minister highlights the critical need for NATO members to work together to overcome the crisis and prevent Putin from being the sole beneficiary of the situation.
NATO crisis could have fatal consequences
Journalists asked Pistorius if he was still confident that the US would come to the aid of its allies if an enemy invaded one of the NATO countries.
According to the Minister of Defense, those who have lived so many years in marriage are facing a crisis of trust and alienation.
He also added that in this situation there are few options: run away or fight for the relationship.
Against this background, he also emphasized that NATO's unity has not disappeared, and the United States is not planning to leave the bloc yet.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-