German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has described the current situation in NATO as a crisis after 20 years of marriage, warning the bloc's members that only Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will benefit.

NATO crisis could have fatal consequences

Journalists asked Pistorius if he was still confident that the US would come to the aid of its allies if an enemy invaded one of the NATO countries.

According to the Minister of Defense, those who have lived so many years in marriage are facing a crisis of trust and alienation.

He also added that in this situation there are few options: run away or fight for the relationship.

People who have been married for 20 years may at some point experience a crisis. A crisis of trust, a crisis of alienation. Or the priorities in their own outlook on life change. Then, to put it simply, two deeply human, instinctive impulses arise: flight or fight. Boris Pistorius German Minister of Defense

Against this background, he also emphasized that NATO's unity has not disappeared, and the United States is not planning to leave the bloc yet.