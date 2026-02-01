Musk said he is already opposing the "Shaheeds" on Starlink

American billionaire Elon Musk said that measures against Russia's unauthorized use of Starlink are likely already having results.
Points of attention
- Musk fulfills his promise to Ukraine by trying to solve the problem of unauthorized use of Starlink, showcasing his commitment to international issues.
- The situation underscores the importance of monitoring and regulating the use of advanced technologies for national security concerns.
Musk fulfills the promise he made to Ukraine
What is important to understand is that on January 25, radio technology expert Sergey "Flash" Beskrestnov announced the Russians' likely use of Starlink satellite internet on Shahed attack UAVs.
Since “Flash” had recently become an advisor to Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, the latter heeded his warning.
Against this background, Fedorov turned to Elon Musk and asked him for help.
The American billionaire immediately responded and promised that he would try to solve this problem.
