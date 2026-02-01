Musk said he is already opposing the "Shaheeds" on Starlink

American billionaire Elon Musk said that measures against Russia's unauthorized use of Starlink are likely already having results.

Musk fulfills the promise he made to Ukraine

It looks like the steps we've taken to stop Russia's unauthorized use of Starlink have worked. Let us know if there's anything else we need to do. Elon Musk American billionaire

What is important to understand is that on January 25, radio technology expert Sergey "Flash" Beskrestnov announced the Russians' likely use of Starlink satellite internet on Shahed attack UAVs.

Yesterday (January 24 — ed.) morning, the enemy struck with "Shaheds" at helicopters in the Kropyvnytskyi area. The image shows automatic target acquisition and manual guidance based on the image. But there were no UAVs nearby to create a Mesh radio network. I conclude that we are seeing the first use of Shaheds at Starlinka. Share

Since “Flash” had recently become an advisor to Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, the latter heeded his warning.

Against this background, Fedorov turned to Elon Musk and asked him for help.