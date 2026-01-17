Musk sues OpenAI and Microsoft for $134 billion — what's the deal?

The world's richest man, Elon Musk, is suing OpenAI and Microsoft for up to $134 billion, claiming he deserves a share of their "illegitimate profits" because he was the first to invest in the AI startup.

In the lawsuit, Musk indicates that OpenAI, founded by him in 2015, received between $65.5 billion and $109.4 billion thanks to his contributions, while Microsoft received between $13.3 billion and $25.1 billion.

It is also noted that Musk invested $38 million, or 60% of its initial capital, in the research startup. He also helped hire the first employees, establish contacts, and give the project credibility.

Musk, who stepped down from OpenAI's board of directors in 2018, claims that the ChatGPT developer violated its founding mission during the restructuring, turning the startup into a commercial entity.

OpenAI called the lawsuit "baseless." Share

Microsoft's lawyer considers the claims against the company unsubstantiated.

Both companies have appealed Musk's claims for damages.

The trial in the case is expected to begin in April with a jury trial.