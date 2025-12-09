Elon Musk decided to take public revenge on the European Union

According to Politico, the European Commission has lost access to its advertising account on the X social network. This was a kind of act of revenge on the part of American billionaire Elon Musk after the EU imposed a fine of 120 million euros on X for violating transparency rules.

Musk declared “war” on the EU

On December 7, company representative Nikita Bier officially confirmed that the European Commission's advertising account had been "blocked."

According to him, the key reason for this decision is that the European Commission allegedly tried to increase the reach of its post about the fine on the platform by using one of the Ad Composer tools.

Moreover, Musk's team accuses the EC of wanting to "post a link that misleadingly gives users the impression that it is a video and artificially inflates reach."

"X believes that everyone should have an equal voice on our platform. But it seems like you think the rules shouldn't apply to your own account," Bier argues. Share

What is important to understand is that on December 5, the European Commission fined Elon Musk's social network X 120 million euros for violating EU rules on online content.

The list of violations includes the following items: