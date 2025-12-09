Elon Musk decided to take public revenge on the European Union

According to Politico, the European Commission has lost access to its advertising account on the X social network. This was a kind of act of revenge on the part of American billionaire Elon Musk after the EU imposed a fine of 120 million euros on X for violating transparency rules.
Points of attention
- The fine on X included violations like misleading blue tick design, lack of transparency in advertising repository, and failure to provide public data access.
- The escalating tensions reflect a battle for control and accountability between tech giants and regulatory bodies.
Musk declared “war” on the EU
On December 7, company representative Nikita Bier officially confirmed that the European Commission's advertising account had been "blocked."
According to him, the key reason for this decision is that the European Commission allegedly tried to increase the reach of its post about the fine on the platform by using one of the Ad Composer tools.
Moreover, Musk's team accuses the EC of wanting to "post a link that misleadingly gives users the impression that it is a video and artificially inflates reach."
What is important to understand is that on December 5, the European Commission fined Elon Musk's social network X 120 million euros for violating EU rules on online content.
The list of violations includes the following items:
misleading "blue tick" design,
lack of transparency of the advertising repository (storage),
failure to provide researchers with access to public data.
