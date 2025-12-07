Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has advised American billionaire Elon Musk to fly to Mars, after the latter called for the "liquidation" of the European Union.
- Sikorski highlighted the financial motives and political ambitions behind provocative statements aimed at destabilizing the European Union.
- The incident comes on the heels of EU regulators imposing a hefty fine on Elon Musk's social network for breaching online content regulations.
Sikorsky rebuffed Musk
On December 6, in his post on X, Elon Musk cynically asked: "How much time is left before the EU disappears?"
Moreover, he added an unambiguous caption to his question: "Liquidate the EU."
The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided not to hide his indignation and publicly addressed the American billionaire with a clear and tough appeal.
Moreover, it is indicated that in a separate post, the head of Polish diplomacy drew attention to the fact that Musk's call to "liquidate" the EU was supported by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.
As previously mentioned, EU regulators fined Elon Musk's social network X 120 million euros on December 5 for violating EU rules on online content.
