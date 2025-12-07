"Fly to Mars." Poland gave a harsh response to Elon Musk

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has advised American billionaire Elon Musk to fly to Mars, after the latter called for the "liquidation" of the European Union.

On December 6, in his post on X, Elon Musk cynically asked: "How much time is left before the EU disappears?"

Moreover, he added an unambiguous caption to his question: "Liquidate the EU."

The head of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided not to hide his indignation and publicly addressed the American billionaire with a clear and tough appeal.

Fly to Mars. There is no censorship of Nazi salutes there.

— Radosław Sikorski 🇵🇱🇪🇺 (@sikorskiradek) December 6, 2025

Moreover, it is indicated that in a separate post, the head of Polish diplomacy drew attention to the fact that Musk's call to "liquidate" the EU was supported by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev.

If anyone still had doubts, who all this anti-European chatter about sovereignty serves. Those who want to make money from spreading hatred and those who want to conquer Europe, Sikorsky emphasized. Share

As previously mentioned, EU regulators fined Elon Musk's social network X 120 million euros on December 5 for violating EU rules on online content.