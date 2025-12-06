American billionaire Elon Musk has called for the "abolition" of the European Union and "returning sovereignty to individual countries." His statement came the day after the European Commission decided to fine social network X 120 million euros.
- Elon Musk's statement on abolishing the European Union and returning sovereignty to individual countries aims to prioritize the interests of citizens.
- The European Commission's fine on social network X for misleading use of the 'blue tick' has sparked debates on freedom of speech and censorship.
- American officials have criticized the Digital Services Act, with concerns about censorship and the perceived targeting of US companies.
Musk lashed out at the EU over a 120 million fine for social network X
Musk published his post in X.
The EU should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries, so that governments can better represent their people— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2025
The day before, the European Commission fined the social network Mask X 120 million euros under the Digital Services Act (DSA).
American officials have repeatedly criticized DSA, calling it censorship. In particular, even before the EC's decision, US Vice President JD Vance stated that the European Commission planned to fine X for allegedly abandoning censorship.
There are rumors that the European Commission will fine X hundreds of millions of dollars for not engaging in censorship. The EU should support freedom of speech, not criticize American companies for trifles.
At the same time, the European Commission insisted that DSA "has nothing to do with censorship," and the decision to impose a fine, they said, concerns X's transparency.
