Rubio sharply criticized the European Commission's decision to fine Musk's social network
Rubio
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sharply criticized the European Commission's decision to fine Platform X for failing to adequately combat harmful content.

Points of attention

  • Marco Rubio condemns the European Commission's decision to fine Musk's social network for inadequate content moderation, stating it as an attack on American technology platforms.
  • The EU's €120 million fine on Platform X for violating online content rules leads to tensions between US and EU authorities over freedom of speech and regulation of technology platforms.
  • Rubio emphasizes the need to protect American companies from foreign government interference and censorship on the internet, urging support for free speech and tech innovation.

Rubio reacted sharply to the European Commission's fine, calling it "an attack by foreign governments on all American technology platforms and the American people."

The days of Americans being censored on the internet are over.

EU regulators fined X €120 million for violating EU rules on online content.

Violations include the misleading design of the "blue tick", the lack of transparency of the advertising repository, and the failure to provide researchers with access to public data.

Commenting on reports of the EU's plans to fine X, US Vice President JD Vance said that "the EU should support free speech, not attack American companies over garbage."


