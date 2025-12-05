Rubio sharply criticized the European Commission's decision to fine Musk's social network

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio sharply criticized the European Commission's decision to fine Platform X for failing to adequately combat harmful content.

Rubio lashed out at the European Commission over the fine for Musk's social network

The European Commission’s $140 million fine isn’t just an attack on @X, it’s an attack on all American tech platforms and the American people by foreign governments.



The days of censoring Americans online are over. — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) December 5, 2025

EU regulators fined X €120 million for violating EU rules on online content.

Violations include the misleading design of the "blue tick", the lack of transparency of the advertising repository, and the failure to provide researchers with access to public data.

Commenting on reports of the EU's plans to fine X, US Vice President JD Vance said that "the EU should support free speech, not attack American companies over garbage."