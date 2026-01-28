Starlink scandal — Musk lashed out at Sikorsky with insults
Starlink scandal — Musk lashed out at Sikorsky with insults

Musk
Source:  Elon Musk

Elon Musk has sharply responded to a call by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski to limit the use of Starlink by the Russians in the war against Ukraine. The American billionaire called the diplomat a "drooling imbecile."

Points of attention

  • Elon Musk engaged in a heated clash with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski regarding the use of Starlink by Russian occupiers in the war against Ukraine.
  • Musk's insulting response to Sikorski's call to limit Starlink's use has sparked controversy and debate.

Musk lashed out at Sikorsky with rudeness

The conflict began after Radoslaw Sikorski publicly appealed to the owner of SpaceX. The Polish minister called on Musk to stop the use of Starlink terminals by Russian occupiers to attack Ukrainian cities.

The Polish Foreign Minister supported his appeal with data from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Analysts note that the Russian military is increasingly integrating Starlink terminals into its strike drones to significantly increase their range.

In response, Elon Musk resorted to direct insults, calling the Polish Foreign Minister a "drooling imbecile."

Musk explained his sharp reaction by saying that the diplomat allegedly did not understand the importance of his technology for the front. In response, the billionaire stated that Starlink is "the basis of Ukraine's military communications."

According to Musk, the criticism against him is unfounded due to the critical role of the satellite network for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

So far, there has been no official reaction from the Polish diplomatic service to the American multibillionaire's response.

