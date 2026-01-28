Starlink scandal — Musk lashed out at Sikorsky with insults

Elon Musk has sharply responded to a call by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski to limit the use of Starlink by the Russians in the war against Ukraine. The American billionaire called the diplomat a "drooling imbecile."

Musk lashed out at Sikorsky with rudeness

The conflict began after Radoslaw Sikorski publicly appealed to the owner of SpaceX. The Polish minister called on Musk to stop the use of Starlink terminals by Russian occupiers to attack Ukrainian cities.

The Polish Foreign Minister supported his appeal with data from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Analysts note that the Russian military is increasingly integrating Starlink terminals into its strike drones to significantly increase their range.

In response, Elon Musk resorted to direct insults, calling the Polish Foreign Minister a "drooling imbecile."

Musk explained his sharp reaction by saying that the diplomat allegedly did not understand the importance of his technology for the front. In response, the billionaire stated that Starlink is "the basis of Ukraine's military communications." Share

According to Musk, the criticism against him is unfounded due to the critical role of the satellite network for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This drooling imbecile doesn’t even realize that Starlink is the backbone of Ukraine military communications — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 27, 2026

So far, there has been no official reaction from the Polish diplomatic service to the American multibillionaire's response.