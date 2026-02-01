The editorial staff of The New York Times analyzed the progress of peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States and concluded that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may launch a new offensive deep into Ukraine if Kyiv agrees to withdraw its troops from the Donetsk region.

Putin wants to deceive Ukraine and the US

A new round of negotiations will begin in Abu Dhabi on February 1, mediated by the team of US leader Donald Trump.

However, American analysts are inclined to believe that Moscow is only imitating efforts to find peaceful scenarios.

It's no secret that the Kremlin is actively seeking the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the Donetsk region.

Experts fear that the surrender of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk would deprive Kyiv of its strongest line of defense in the east. The part of Donetsk region still held by Ukraine is one of the most heavily fortified parts of the front, with defenses built since 2014, long before Russia's full-scale invasion. Share

There is a high probability that Putin will not adhere to the provisions of the peace plan after the potential transfer of part of Ukrainian lands to Russia.

The dictator realizes that his army will be in an ideal strategic position to launch a new, lightning-fast invasion deep into a weakened Ukraine.

That is why Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is in no hurry to make such painful concessions for the sake of illusory peace.