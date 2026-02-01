"Everything is on the verge of collapse." Putin may lose control of Chechnya

As the Financial Times has learned, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may face a new serious problem due to the deteriorating health of Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his likely successor, his son Adam.

Putin may lose Chechnya

It's no secret that for nearly two decades in a row, Kadyrov played an important role for the Kremlin — ruling the republic with an "iron fist" and keeping tensions in the region under control.

De facto, Putin allowed his protege to rule Chechnya as a criminal state, ignoring numerous crimes: murders, torture, kidnappings, as well as the enrichment of Kadyrov himself and his family members.

Despite this, recently, thoughts about the poor health of 49-year-old Kadyrov have been spreading more and more often.

It recently became known that he was hospitalized in Moscow after his arrival at a State Council meeting with Putin.

Ukrainian media have received information that Kadyrov is suffering from kidney failure.

Moreover, Adam — his 18-year-old son and likely successor — also has serious health problems after a recent car accident, which he himself provoked.