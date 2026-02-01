"Everything is on the verge of collapse." Putin may lose control of Chechnya
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Everything is on the verge of collapse." Putin may lose control of Chechnya

Putin may lose Chechnya
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

As the Financial Times has learned, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may face a new serious problem due to the deteriorating health of Chechnya's leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his likely successor, his son Adam.

Points of attention

  • The fragility of Putin's system is exposed as the Caucasus region becomes a vulnerable point for potential power shifts.
  • The possible loss of control over Chechnya could have significant repercussions on Putin's authority and influence in the volatile North Caucasus region.

Putin may lose Chechnya

It's no secret that for nearly two decades in a row, Kadyrov played an important role for the Kremlin — ruling the republic with an "iron fist" and keeping tensions in the region under control.

De facto, Putin allowed his protege to rule Chechnya as a criminal state, ignoring numerous crimes: murders, torture, kidnappings, as well as the enrichment of Kadyrov himself and his family members.

Despite this, recently, thoughts about the poor health of 49-year-old Kadyrov have been spreading more and more often.

It recently became known that he was hospitalized in Moscow after his arrival at a State Council meeting with Putin.

Ukrainian media have received information that Kadyrov is suffering from kidney failure.

Moreover, Adam — his 18-year-old son and likely successor — also has serious health problems after a recent car accident, which he himself provoked.

"The political architecture, the structure that Kadyrov built together with his successor, is now all on the verge of collapse. Putin's system is quite fragile. It seems like a strong dictatorship, but every dictatorship has its weak points. And the Caucasus is the weakest place for them," said political analyst Ruslan Aisin.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Putin wins." Pistorius responds to NATO crisis
NATO crisis could have fatal consequences
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is planning a new attack deep into Ukraine
Putin wants to deceive Ukraine and the US
Category
Technology
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Musk said he is already opposing the "Shaheeds" on Starlink
Musk fulfills the promise he made to Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?