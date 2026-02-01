Ukraine and Starlink have found a way to combat Russian drones
Mykhailo Fedorov
On February 1, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov announced that his team, together with Starlink, had already made the first decisions that yielded quick results in the fight against Russian drones, but this was only the beginning.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian users will receive detailed instructions for registering with Starlink for verification purposes, with unverified terminals set to be disconnected.
  • The successful control of a Russian drone through Starlink satellite internet on January 15, 2026, prompted collaboration between Ukraine and Starlink, with Minister Fedorov calling on Elon Musk for assistance.

Mikhail Fedorov has already announced the next step on this path.

According to him, this is a full-fledged launch of the system, which will allow only authorized terminals to operate on the territory of Ukraine.

In the coming days, we will publish instructions for Ukrainian users on how to register for Starlink for verification. Unverified terminals will be disconnected.

He also assured that the registration process will be simple, fast and user-friendly.

As Mykhailo Fedorov noted, detailed instructions will be published in the near future.

"We thank Starlink and SpaceX for their cooperation and proactive position in supporting Ukrainians," added the Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that on January 15, 2026, the fact of controlling the Russian BM-35 drone via the Starlink satellite internet was recorded for the first time.

This was noted by Serhiy "Flash" Beskrestnov, an advisor to the Minister of Defense and an expert in radio technologies.

After that, Fedorov publicly called on Elon Musk to intervene in this situation and help resolve it.

What is known about the new deep strikes by Ukrainian troops?

