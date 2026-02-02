"Very dangerous." Medvedev invented a pretext for using nuclear weapons

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is once again trying to intimidate the world with nuclear weapons. This time, he has begun to claim that the Kremlin will use them if "the fate of the country is at stake."

Medvedev again mentioned nuclear weapons

Nuclear weapons are extraordinary and very dangerous for the fate of all humanity, but at the same time, when it comes to the fate of a country, no one should have any doubts about it. Dmitry Medvedev Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia

Despite this, Putin's henchman began to cynically assure that the aggressor country Russia does not want World War III.

According to Medvedev himself, "Russians are not crazy" to start a global conflict.

Against this background, Russian propagandists asked him whether the Kremlin had discussed the scenario of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

Russia acts strictly in accordance with its nuclear doctrine, where everything is spelled out, and there is no need to separately discuss the use of these weapons, the former Russian president said. Share

He also added: since Moscow has not used nuclear weapons so far, there have been no dangerous threats to the country so far.