Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev is once again trying to intimidate the world with nuclear weapons. This time, he has begun to claim that the Kremlin will use them if "the fate of the country is at stake."
Points of attention
- The international community is wary of Russia's stance on nuclear weapons, with fears of potential global conflict escalating due to such statements.
- Despite claims of rationality, Medvedev's assertions on nuclear weapons underscore the grave risks posed by such military capabilities on a global scale.
Medvedev again mentioned nuclear weapons
Despite this, Putin's henchman began to cynically assure that the aggressor country Russia does not want World War III.
According to Medvedev himself, "Russians are not crazy" to start a global conflict.
Against this background, Russian propagandists asked him whether the Kremlin had discussed the scenario of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.
He also added: since Moscow has not used nuclear weapons so far, there have been no dangerous threats to the country so far.
