Macron announces preparations for talks with Putin
Macron and Putin will hold one-on-one talks
Source:  AFP

French leader Emmanuel Macron told reporters that he is already actively preparing for talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to him, preparations are currently taking place at a technical level.

  • Macron believes direct talks with Putin will expedite the peace negotiation process.
  • Despite efforts for dialogue, Ukrainian President Zelensky expresses skepticism about the Kremlin's true readiness for peace negotiations.

Recently, the head of the republic began to insist that Europe should restore direct contacts with the Russian dictator.

Macron believes that this will make it possible to reach an agreement with the Kremlin on ending the war against Ukraine more quickly.

Preparations are ongoing and discussions are taking place at a technical level.

According to the French leader, his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky supported his idea of resuming dialogue with Putin.

In addition, Macron has secured support from European partners.

The head of the republic frankly admitted that he does not yet see the Kremlin's desire to sign a peace agreement in the coming days or weeks.

"We continue to support Ukraine, which is experiencing bombing, cold, attacks on the civilian population and energy infrastructure of Ukraine by the Russians, which is intolerable and does not indicate a true readiness for peace negotiations," the Ukrainian leader added.

