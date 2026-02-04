Ukrainian soldiers defeated 4 command posts of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers defeated 4 command posts of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers defeated 4 command posts of the Russian army
Читати українською

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on February 3, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck one personnel concentration area, nine anti-aircraft and anti-aircraft weapons, one air defense weapon, and four command posts of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Recent missile and air strikes by the Russian invaders on Ukraine led to engagements with kamikaze drones and attacks on Ukrainian troops and settlements.
  • The conflict between Ukrainian soldiers and the Russian army continues with ongoing military operations and strategic maneuvers.

Losses of the Russian Army as of February 4, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/04/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,243,070 (+780) people,

  • tanks — 11,637 (+4) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,992 (+7) units,

  • artillery systems — 36,915 (+60) units,

  • MLRS — 1,634 (+1) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,293 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 123,743 (+1,355) units,

  • cruise missiles — 4,245 (+40) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 76,949 (+211) units,

  • special equipment — 4,062 (+4) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 72 missiles, 38 air strikes, and dropped 148 guided bombs.

In addition, we engaged 7,887 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,911 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 46 from multiple launch rocket systems.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian troops killed 18-year-old boy and girl in Zaporizhia
Ivan Fedorov
Russia's attack on Zaporizhia — latest details
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense reports elimination of 88 targets during Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Air Defense Force announced the results of its work
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump cynically praised Putin for "energy truce" with Ukraine
Trump is happy that Putin fooled him again

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?