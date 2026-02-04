Ukrainian soldiers defeated 4 command posts of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on February 3, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck one personnel concentration area, nine anti-aircraft and anti-aircraft weapons, one air defense weapon, and four command posts of the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian Army as of February 4, 2026

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/04/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,243,070 (+780) people,

tanks — 11,637 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles — 23,992 (+7) units,

artillery systems — 36,915 (+60) units,

MLRS — 1,634 (+1) units,

air defense systems — 1,293 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 123,743 (+1,355) units,

cruise missiles — 4,245 (+40) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 76,949 (+211) units,

special equipment — 4,062 (+4) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine using 72 missiles, 38 air strikes, and dropped 148 guided bombs. Share

In addition, we engaged 7,887 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,911 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 46 from multiple launch rocket systems.