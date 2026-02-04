Ukrainian soldiers defeated 4 command posts of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on February 3, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully struck one personnel concentration area, nine anti-aircraft and anti-aircraft weapons, one air defense weapon, and four command posts of the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Recent missile and air strikes by the Russian invaders on Ukraine led to engagements with kamikaze drones and attacks on Ukrainian troops and settlements.
- The conflict between Ukrainian soldiers and the Russian army continues with ongoing military operations and strategic maneuvers.
Losses of the Russian Army as of February 4, 2026
The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 02/04/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,243,070 (+780) people,
tanks — 11,637 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles — 23,992 (+7) units,
artillery systems — 36,915 (+60) units,
MLRS — 1,634 (+1) units,
air defense systems — 1,293 (+1) units,
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 123,743 (+1,355) units,
cruise missiles — 4,245 (+40) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 76,949 (+211) units,
special equipment — 4,062 (+4) units.
In addition, we engaged 7,887 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,911 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 46 from multiple launch rocket systems.
