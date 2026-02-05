I hope to achieve peace in 2026 — Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he expects to achieve peace in the war with Russia in less than a year.

Zelenskyy hopes for peace with Russia in 2026

For Ukraine, the war remains a matter of state survival, but a diplomatic path to ending the conflict is still considered possible. At the same time, the timeframe for achieving peace is assessed as relatively short.

In this context, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the current war is of an existential nature for Ukraine, as it directly affects the existence of the country as an independent state.

If we lose this war, we will lose the independence of our country. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He emphasized that the loss of sovereignty and possible absorption by Russia would be catastrophic for Ukrainians.

At the same time, the president expressed confidence that such a scenario would not materialize. At the same time, he emphasized the hope for a diplomatic end to the war.