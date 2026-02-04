Zelenskyy announced a new exchange of prisoners of war with Russia

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that after the first day of trilateral talks, Ukraine expects to exchange prisoners of war "in the near future."

There will be a new exchange of prisoners with Russia — Zelenskyy

He announced this in an evening address on February 4.

According to ZZelenskyy the Ukrainian delegation reported on the results of the trilateral meetings in Abu Dhabi and contacts with the American side.

We discussed the interim results of the talks today. They will continue tomorrow. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Separately, Zelenskyy emphasized the expectation of an important humanitarian outcome of the negotiations.

There will also be a significant step: we expect an exchange of prisoners of war in the near future. We need to return the prisoners home.

The President added that Ukraine's position remains unchanged — the war must be ended realistically, and Russia must be ready for this under pressure from international partners and real security guarantees.