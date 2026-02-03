Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin once again tricked the US president when he promised him to pause attacks on Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Serious damage was reported in Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odessa, and Zaporizhia regions as a result of the Russian attacks on energy facilities.
- Zelensky confirms Putin's deception, highlighting that Trump's request for a pause in attacks during severe frosts was manipulated by the Kremlin.
Zelenskyy revealed Putin's dastardly plan
On February 3, the head of state traditionally convened an energy selector to assess the consequences of the latest Russian attack in various regions of Ukraine.
Zelensky draws attention to the fact that this was a targeted strike against the energy sector, during which the enemy used a record number of ballistics.
The Ukrainian leader officially confirmed that the Russians had hit energy facilities in several regions.
Serious damage was recorded in the Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kyiv and Kyiv regions, Vinnytsia and Odessa regions, and Zaporizhia.
What is important to understand is that it was Donald Trump who, during a phone conversation, asked Russian dictator Putin to pause his attacks on Ukraine while the severe frosts continued.
The head of the Kremlin lied that he was ready to temporarily stop the terror.
