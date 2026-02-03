Zelensky explained how Putin deceived Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin once again tricked the US president when he promised him to pause attacks on Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Serious damage was reported in Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kyiv, Vinnytsia, Odessa, and Zaporizhia regions as a result of the Russian attacks on energy facilities.
  • Zelensky confirms Putin's deception, highlighting that Trump's request for a pause in attacks during severe frosts was manipulated by the Kremlin.

On February 3, the head of state traditionally convened an energy selector to assess the consequences of the latest Russian attack in various regions of Ukraine.

Zelensky draws attention to the fact that this was a targeted strike against the energy sector, during which the enemy used a record number of ballistics.

In fact, the Russian army took advantage of the American proposal to put strikes on a short-term pause not to support diplomacy, but to simply stockpile missiles and wait for the coldest days of the year, when temperatures in a significant part of Ukraine are −20 Celsius and below (−4 Fahrenheit and below).

The Ukrainian leader officially confirmed that the Russians had hit energy facilities in several regions.

Serious damage was recorded in the Kharkiv, Dnipro, Kyiv and Kyiv regions, Vinnytsia and Odessa regions, and Zaporizhia.

What is important to understand is that it was Donald Trump who, during a phone conversation, asked Russian dictator Putin to pause his attacks on Ukraine while the severe frosts continued.

The head of the Kremlin lied that he was ready to temporarily stop the terror.

