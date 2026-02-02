Scandalous Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov publicly called on the Russian authorities to launch a nuclear strike on Elon Musk's satellites in space.
Points of attention
- Elon Musk's swift response to the Ukrainian Defense Minister's call for action showcases the role of private companies in diplomatic and military conflicts.
- The suggestion of a nuclear attack on satellites raises ethical and strategic concerns, shedding light on the potential consequences of weaponizing space.
Solovyov is furious over Musk's betrayal
Putin's henchman decided to resort to public threats against the American billionaire after Elon Musk's SpaceX company began to oppose Russia's use of "Shaheeds" on Starlink.
Interestingly, the Russian propagandist immediately admitted that such a nuclear strike would also cause Russia to lose its own satellites.
However, according to the war criminal, this should not stop the aggressor country.
As previously mentioned, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called on SpaceX to join the fight against Russian drones on Starlink.
Elon Musk himself immediately responded to this request and promised to quickly fix everything.
More on the topic
- Category
- Technology
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Technology
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-