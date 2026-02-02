Solovyov demands to attack Musk's satellites with nuclear weapons
Solovyov is furious over Musk's betrayal
Scandalous Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov publicly called on the Russian authorities to launch a nuclear strike on Elon Musk's satellites in space.

Points of attention

  • Elon Musk's swift response to the Ukrainian Defense Minister's call for action showcases the role of private companies in diplomatic and military conflicts.
  • The suggestion of a nuclear attack on satellites raises ethical and strategic concerns, shedding light on the potential consequences of weaponizing space.

Solovyov is furious over Musk's betrayal

Putin's henchman decided to resort to public threats against the American billionaire after Elon Musk's SpaceX company began to oppose Russia's use of "Shaheeds" on Starlink.

I don't understand why, for example, Elon Musk's satellites are not a legitimate target for us... One nuclear weapon explosion in space, as far as I understand, solves this problem," Solovyov unexpectedly stated to everyone.

Interestingly, the Russian propagandist immediately admitted that such a nuclear strike would also cause Russia to lose its own satellites.

However, according to the war criminal, this should not stop the aggressor country.

"We are still far behind the US," added Putin's aide.

As previously mentioned, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called on SpaceX to join the fight against Russian drones on Starlink.

Elon Musk himself immediately responded to this request and promised to quickly fix everything.

"It looks like the steps we've taken to stop Russia's unauthorized use of Starlink have worked. Let me know if there's anything else we need to do," the billionaire wrote later.

