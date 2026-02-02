Scandalous Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov publicly called on the Russian authorities to launch a nuclear strike on Elon Musk's satellites in space.

Solovyov is furious over Musk's betrayal

Putin's henchman decided to resort to public threats against the American billionaire after Elon Musk's SpaceX company began to oppose Russia's use of "Shaheeds" on Starlink.

I don't understand why, for example, Elon Musk's satellites are not a legitimate target for us... One nuclear weapon explosion in space, as far as I understand, solves this problem," Solovyov unexpectedly stated to everyone. Share

Interestingly, the Russian propagandist immediately admitted that such a nuclear strike would also cause Russia to lose its own satellites.

However, according to the war criminal, this should not stop the aggressor country.

"We are still far behind the US," added Putin's aide. Share

As previously mentioned, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called on SpaceX to join the fight against Russian drones on Starlink.

Elon Musk himself immediately responded to this request and promised to quickly fix everything.