Ignat named the main feature of the new massive attack by the RF
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ignat named the main feature of the new massive attack by the RF

Russia is increasingly using ballistics
Читати українською
Source:  Telethon "United News"

As reported by Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine on February 2-3, the enemy used a very large number of ballistic missiles, so it was very difficult to repel this strike.

Points of attention

  • Yuriy Ignat highlighted the difficulty in repelling such a massive strike, with a notable percentage of missiles remaining unintercepted.
  • Understanding the evolving tactics of the enemy, such as the shift from cruise missiles to different missile types, is crucial for Ukraine's defense planning.

Russia is increasingly using ballistics

What is important to understand is that in one Russian strike on February 2-3, there were 32 ballistic missiles, and another 11 missiles of other types that enter the target on a ballistic trajectory.

Moreover, the enemy used 28 cruise missiles and 450 attack drones, most of which were "Shaheeds." A significant number of targets were neutralized, but not all.

A large massive strike — 521 enemy air attack vehicles. There are a lot of ballistics this time, that is, missiles flying on a ballistic trajectory. That is why out of more than 70 missiles, only 38 were shot down/intercepted. This is a large indicator taking into account ballistics

Yuri Ignat

Yuri Ignat

Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the latest data, air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 20 out of 28 cruise missiles.

Information about another 6 enemy missiles is still being clarified. There is a high probability that they simply did not reach the target.

According to Ignat, while Russia used to often use cruise missiles, now it is mainly Kh-22, Kh-32, Zircons, and even Onyx that fly into Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO Secretary General Rutte unexpectedly arrived in Kyiv
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Mark Rutte is already in Kyiv — first details
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump promises "good news" about Ukraine and Russia
The White House
Trump believes peace talks will soon yield results
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Prices for Patriot missiles have risen sharply
The US has raised the prices of its missiles

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?