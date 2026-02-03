Ignat named the main feature of the new massive attack by the RF

As reported by Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine on February 2-3, the enemy used a very large number of ballistic missiles, so it was very difficult to repel this strike.
Points of attention
- Yuriy Ignat highlighted the difficulty in repelling such a massive strike, with a notable percentage of missiles remaining unintercepted.
- Understanding the evolving tactics of the enemy, such as the shift from cruise missiles to different missile types, is crucial for Ukraine's defense planning.
Russia is increasingly using ballistics
What is important to understand is that in one Russian strike on February 2-3, there were 32 ballistic missiles, and another 11 missiles of other types that enter the target on a ballistic trajectory.
Moreover, the enemy used 28 cruise missiles and 450 attack drones, most of which were "Shaheeds." A significant number of targets were neutralized, but not all.
According to the latest data, air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 20 out of 28 cruise missiles.
Information about another 6 enemy missiles is still being clarified. There is a high probability that they simply did not reach the target.
According to Ignat, while Russia used to often use cruise missiles, now it is mainly Kh-22, Kh-32, Zircons, and even Onyx that fly into Ukraine.
