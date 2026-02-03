Ignat named the main feature of the new massive attack by the RF

As reported by Yuriy Ignat, head of the communications department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during Russia's large-scale attack on Ukraine on February 2-3, the enemy used a very large number of ballistic missiles, so it was very difficult to repel this strike.

Russia is increasingly using ballistics

What is important to understand is that in one Russian strike on February 2-3, there were 32 ballistic missiles, and another 11 missiles of other types that enter the target on a ballistic trajectory.

Moreover, the enemy used 28 cruise missiles and 450 attack drones, most of which were "Shaheeds." A significant number of targets were neutralized, but not all.

A large massive strike — 521 enemy air attack vehicles. There are a lot of ballistics this time, that is, missiles flying on a ballistic trajectory. That is why out of more than 70 missiles, only 38 were shot down/intercepted. This is a large indicator taking into account ballistics Yuri Ignat Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

According to the latest data, air defense forces were able to successfully neutralize 20 out of 28 cruise missiles.

Information about another 6 enemy missiles is still being clarified. There is a high probability that they simply did not reach the target.

According to Ignat, while Russia used to often use cruise missiles, now it is mainly Kh-22, Kh-32, Zircons, and even Onyx that fly into Ukraine.