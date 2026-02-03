Trump promises "good news" about Ukraine and Russia
Trump promises "good news" about Ukraine and Russia

The White House
Trump believes peace talks will soon yield results
American leader Donald Trump said that we can soon expect "good news" regarding the end of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.

According to the head of the White House, the peace talks are "going well."

Trump once again began to claim that he and his team had stopped eight wars.

I think we're doing a good job with Ukraine and Russia. This is the first time I'm saying, you know, I think we might have some good news.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

Against this backdrop, the American leader decided to talk about his telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

As it turned out, Trump asked his counterpart to stop attacks on Ukrainian cities within a week.

The head of the White House allegedly tried to explain to Putin that Ukraine was suffering from a cold winter, so he needed to put terror on pause.

"I called President Putin and he agreed... And I asked him if he could stop the shelling for a week so that the missiles wouldn't fly into Kyiv or other cities, and he agreed to do that, so that's something," Trump claims.

