American leader Donald Trump said that we can soon expect "good news" regarding the end of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Trump highlights his administration's role in potentially averting conflicts and promoting peace.
- The conversation between Trump and Putin reveals a temporary agreement to pause shelling on Ukrainian cities for a week.
Trump believes peace talks will soon yield results
According to the head of the White House, the peace talks are "going well."
Trump once again began to claim that he and his team had stopped eight wars.
Against this backdrop, the American leader decided to talk about his telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
As it turned out, Trump asked his counterpart to stop attacks on Ukrainian cities within a week.
The head of the White House allegedly tried to explain to Putin that Ukraine was suffering from a cold winter, so he needed to put terror on pause.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-