Ukraine's allies have developed a secret plan in case of a second Russian invasion

The Financial Times has learned from its insiders that the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Western leaders are currently discussing a specific plan of action that would be used if Russia tries to start a war against Ukraine again.

Kyiv and its allies are preparing for different scenarios

According to anonymous sources, the multi-level plan was discussed many times in December and January by EU, US, and Ukrainian officials.

This document provides for a phased response to Russia's violation of the silence regime:

within the first day after the violation: diplomatic warning, and if necessary, active involvement of the Defense Forces of Ukraine to restore the ceasefire;

if the fighting does not subside, the second stage of the plan should start — involving the forces of the “Coalition of the Willing” (this includes the military of the European Union, Britain, Norway, Iceland, and Turkey);

in the event of a larger attack (72 hours after the first breach): a coordinated response by Western-backed forces, with the participation of the US military.

It is worth noting that a new round of peace talks is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5, with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.