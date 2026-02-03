Ukraine's allies have developed a secret plan in case of a second Russian invasion
Kyiv and its allies are preparing for different scenarios
Source:  Financial Times

The Financial Times has learned from its insiders that the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Western leaders are currently discussing a specific plan of action that would be used if Russia tries to start a war against Ukraine again.

Points of attention

  • The secret plan highlights the growing concerns and preparedness of the Western allies to defend Ukraine against Russian aggression.
  • Insiders reveal that discussions on the plan have been ongoing between EU, US, and Ukrainian officials, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation and the need for preemptive measures.

According to anonymous sources, the multi-level plan was discussed many times in December and January by EU, US, and Ukrainian officials.

This document provides for a phased response to Russia's violation of the silence regime:

  • within the first day after the violation: diplomatic warning, and if necessary, active involvement of the Defense Forces of Ukraine to restore the ceasefire;

  • if the fighting does not subside, the second stage of the plan should start — involving the forces of the “Coalition of the Willing” (this includes the military of the European Union, Britain, Norway, Iceland, and Turkey);

  • in the event of a larger attack (72 hours after the first breach): a coordinated response by Western-backed forces, with the participation of the US military.

It is worth noting that a new round of peace talks is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi on February 4 and 5, with the participation of representatives of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia.

