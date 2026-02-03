Air defense forces neutralized 38 Russian missiles and 412 drones

During the night of February 2-3, Russia launched a combined strike on Ukraine using various types of air-launched and ground-launched missiles and strike drones. A total of 521 enemy air attack vehicles were recorded. Air defense forces were able to neutralize 450 Russian targets.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 2-3 — how the air defense responded

For the new attack, the enemy used:

4 Zircon/Onyx missiles (launch area of the Crimean Autonomous Republic);

32 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles (launch area — Bryansk region — Russian Federation, TOT of Crimea);

7 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles (from the airspace of the Bryansk region — Russia);

28 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles (Caspian Sea, Kursk Region — Russian Federation);

450 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas type and drones of other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, about 300 of them are "Shaheeds".

The main areas of attack are Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, and Odessa.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:30, air defenses shot down/suppressed 450 targets — 38 missiles and 412 drones of various types:

4 Zircon/Onyx missiles;

11 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles;

3 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles;

20 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles;

412 strike UAVs of various types.

The hits of 27 missiles and 31 strike UAVs were recorded at 27 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 17 locations.

Information regarding 6 enemy missiles is being clarified.