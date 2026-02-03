Russians killed an elderly woman in the Kharkiv region

Kharkiv and 16 other settlements in the Kharkiv region suffered from Russian strikes on February 2. Local authorities report that a pensioner was killed and 5 other civilians were injured as a result of enemy attacks.

Russia's attacks on Kharkiv and the region — latest details

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, reported on the consequences of the enemy strikes.

He officially confirmed that an 85-year-old woman was the victim of a Russian attack in the village of Novoosinove, Kurylivka community — she could not be saved.

In addition, among the victims are a 61-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.

In the village of Kivsharivka, Kupyansk community, a 67-year-old man was injured; in the town of Dergachi, a 22-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman were injured, Sinegubov said.

The Slobidsky, Shevchenkivsky, Osnovyansky, Saltivsky, and Kholodnohirsky districts of Kharkiv were also hit by Russian drones.

The enemy has again actively attacked the energy infrastructure of the entire region.

This time, the Russian army used various types of weapons:

5 missiles (type to be determined);

5 KAB;

25 Geran-2 drones;

3 "Molniya" type UAVs;

4 FPV drones;

36 UAVs (type to be determined).

Oleg Synegubov added that over the past 24 hours, 167 combat clashes took place on the front.