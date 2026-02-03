Russia's massive attack on Kyiv — what are the consequences?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia's massive attack on Kyiv — what are the consequences?

Vitaliy Klitschko
The consequences of Russia's new attack on Kyiv - what is known
Читати українською

During the night of February 3, Russian invaders carried out a massive air attack on the capital of Ukraine. According to the latest reports, three civilians were injured.

Points of attention

  • The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, provided updates on the situation, confirming the extent of the damage and the ongoing recovery efforts.
  • The consequences of Russia's aggression in Kyiv highlight the need for international support and condemnation of such actions.

The consequences of Russia's new attack on Kyiv — what is known

At around 02:00, the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported that a fire broke out in a kindergarten in the Dnipro district.

Also, according to him, UAV debris fell on several residential buildings.

In the Darnytskyi district, a non-residential building was hit. At another address, falling debris caused a fire on the roof of a 26-story residential building, destroying partitions and glazing of an uninhabited apartment on the top floor. The fire was extinguished.

Vitaliy Klitschko

Vitaliy Klitschko

Mayor of Kyiv

He also confirmed that warehouses were burning at another location — the fire was brought under control.

As the mayor noted, in the Pechersk district, the gas station building, 4 cars, and power lines were damaged as a result of the fall of UAV debris onto the territory of the gas station.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a UAV hit a 22-story residential building at the level of floors 16-17. Rescuers extinguished the fire on a total area of 90 m².

As of this morning, it is known that the Darnytsia and Dnipro districts were left mostly without heat due to Russian strikes.

Klitschko clarified that there are now 1,170 high-rise buildings in Kyiv without heat supply.

According to the mayor, utility and energy workers have begun restoration work.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
NATO Secretary General is outraged that everyone forgot about Ukraine because of Trump and Greenland
Rutte urges the world to remember Ukraine and its problems
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin unexpectedly offers its money for the reconstruction of Ukraine
Putin made a new cynical statement
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
January 2026. Ukrainian air defense destroyed almost 10 thousand Russian air targets
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?