Russia's massive attack on Kyiv — what are the consequences?

During the night of February 3, Russian invaders carried out a massive air attack on the capital of Ukraine. According to the latest reports, three civilians were injured.
Points of attention
- The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, provided updates on the situation, confirming the extent of the damage and the ongoing recovery efforts.
- The consequences of Russia's aggression in Kyiv highlight the need for international support and condemnation of such actions.
The consequences of Russia's new attack on Kyiv — what is known
At around 02:00, the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported that a fire broke out in a kindergarten in the Dnipro district.
Also, according to him, UAV debris fell on several residential buildings.
He also confirmed that warehouses were burning at another location — the fire was brought under control.
As the mayor noted, in the Pechersk district, the gas station building, 4 cars, and power lines were damaged as a result of the fall of UAV debris onto the territory of the gas station.
As of this morning, it is known that the Darnytsia and Dnipro districts were left mostly without heat due to Russian strikes.
Klitschko clarified that there are now 1,170 high-rise buildings in Kyiv without heat supply.
According to the mayor, utility and energy workers have begun restoration work.
