Russia's massive attack on Kyiv — what are the consequences?

During the night of February 3, Russian invaders carried out a massive air attack on the capital of Ukraine. According to the latest reports, three civilians were injured.

The consequences of Russia's new attack on Kyiv — what is known

At around 02:00, the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported that a fire broke out in a kindergarten in the Dnipro district.

Also, according to him, UAV debris fell on several residential buildings.

In the Darnytskyi district, a non-residential building was hit. At another address, falling debris caused a fire on the roof of a 26-story residential building, destroying partitions and glazing of an uninhabited apartment on the top floor. The fire was extinguished. Vitaliy Klitschko Mayor of Kyiv

He also confirmed that warehouses were burning at another location — the fire was brought under control.

As the mayor noted, in the Pechersk district, the gas station building, 4 cars, and power lines were damaged as a result of the fall of UAV debris onto the territory of the gas station.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a UAV hit a 22-story residential building at the level of floors 16-17. Rescuers extinguished the fire on a total area of 90 m². Share

As of this morning, it is known that the Darnytsia and Dnipro districts were left mostly without heat due to Russian strikes.

Klitschko clarified that there are now 1,170 high-rise buildings in Kyiv without heat supply.

According to the mayor, utility and energy workers have begun restoration work.