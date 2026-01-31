January 2026. Ukrainian air defense destroyed almost 10 thousand Russian air targets

In January, the air defense of the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 9,707 Russian air targets, including 79 missiles of various types.
In January 2026, the air defense destroyed 9,707 air targets.
In particular:
13 X-101 cruise missiles,
9 Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles,
37 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles,
10 Kalibr cruise missiles,
4 Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles,
6 Iskander-K cruise missiles.
The air defense also neutralized 2,725 Shahed attack UAVs, 565 reconnaissance drones, and 18,185 UAVs of other types.
In January, the Air Force's aviation carried out 614 sorties, including about 460 for fighter air cover, and more than 90 for fire suppression and air support of troops.
In January, the Ukrainian Defense Forces' aviation destroyed 392 air targets: 11 cruise missiles and 381 UAVs. Command posts, logistical facilities, and Russian manpower and equipment were hit.
