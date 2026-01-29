Ukrainian Air Defense Forces neutralized 84 Russian UAVs on the night of January 29

Air defense forces neutralized 84 of the 105 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening of January 28.

How Ukraine's air defense worked on the night of January 29

Since 18:00 on Wednesday, January 28, the Russians have attacked with 105 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack drones and drones of other types from the following directions: Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), temporarily occupied Donetsk, Gvardiyske (temporarily occupied Crimea). About 70 of them are Shahed drones.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, Thursday, January 29, the air defense had shot down/suppressed 84 drones in the north, south, center, and east of the country.

PVO report

18 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations.