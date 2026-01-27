Air defense neutralized 135 drones during Russian air attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 26-27, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 165 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and drones of other types.
Points of attention
- The consequences of Russia's aggression on Ukraine are significant, highlighting the ongoing conflict and the need for vigilance.
- Despite the challenges, Ukrainian soldiers remain resilient and call for unity in defending their skies against further attacks.
Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.
It is also worth noting that about 100 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
24 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 9 locations.
The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!
