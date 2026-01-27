Air defense neutralized 135 drones during Russian air attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 26-27, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 165 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, Italmas, and drones of other types.

Russia's new attack on Ukraine — what are the consequences?

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea.

It is also worth noting that about 100 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 135 enemy UAVs in the north, south, center, and east of the country. Share

24 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 9 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!