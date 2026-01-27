Russia massively attacked Odessa — dozens of people were injured

On the night of January 27, Russian invaders carried out a new air attack on Odessa, injuring at least 22 civilians in the city.
Points of attention
- Efforts are being made to help the residents of affected buildings with compensation procedures under the state program eVidnovlenie, as well as from the city budget.
- The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is conducting search operations in Odessa to locate the possible trapped individuals, with emergency rescue operations underway and involvement of a dog service.
Odesa again came under attack from Russia
The head of the Odessa MVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported on the consequences of the new Russian attack.
According to the latter, at night the enemy carried out an air attack on Odessa with strike UAVs.
He also confirmed that all emergency services have been working at the scene of the crash since last night.
As Serhiy Lysak noted, operational headquarters have already been deployed. People are being provided with all necessary assistance.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine also added that as of this morning, the search for people under the rubble is ongoing in Odessa:
