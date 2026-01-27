Russia massively attacked Odessa — dozens of people were injured

On the night of January 27, Russian invaders carried out a new air attack on Odessa, injuring at least 22 civilians in the city.

Odesa again came under attack from Russia

The head of the Odessa MVA, Serhiy Lysak, reported on the consequences of the new Russian attack.

According to the latter, at night the enemy carried out an air attack on Odessa with strike UAVs.

Photo: facebook.com/p/Serhiy-Lysak

The shelling damaged infrastructure, residential buildings, a kindergarten, a shop, and a construction site. 22 people were injured, including 14 with minor injuries who were treated on the spot. Serhiy Lysak Head of Odessa MBA

He also confirmed that all emergency services have been working at the scene of the crash since last night.

As Serhiy Lysak noted, operational headquarters have already been deployed. People are being provided with all necessary assistance.

Photo: facebook.com/p/Serhiy-Lysak

"FSC workers are eliminating the consequences of the attack. Residents of the affected buildings are being helped with the preparation of documents for receiving compensation under the state program eVidnovlenie, as well as from the city budget," the head of the Odessa MVA emphasized. Share

Photo: facebook.com/p/Serhiy-Lysak

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine also added that as of this morning, the search for people under the rubble is ongoing in Odessa: