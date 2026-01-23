"Prosperity Plan" for Ukraine. Insiders learn new details of the EU-US agreement

Politico published details of a draft agreement between the EU and the US on an $800 billion "prosperity plan" for Ukraine.

Insiders learned new details of the “prosperity plan” for Ukraine

The 18-page draft agreement outlines a 10-year recovery plan for Ukraine, which also includes its "fast-track" path to the EU.

This is allegedly the same document that the European Commission sent to member state capitals for review before the January 22 summit, where it was discussed, three European officials and diplomats said on condition of anonymity. Share

The funding strategy covers the period until 2040. It also includes a "100-day plan" for launching the project.

However, the key problem remains that it will be difficult for Ukraine to attract foreign investment until the war is "reliably" ended — which seems unlikely in the foreseeable future.

The "Prosperity Plan" was developed as a development of one of the ideas of the "20-point plan", which was developed on the basis of Trump's initial "peace plan".

The US should play a "leading role" in the restoration of Ukraine, but the document assigns it the role not of a donor of resources, but of a "strategic economic partner, investor, and guarantor of trust."

It is expected that over the next 10 years, the EU, the US, and international financial institutions — including the IMF and the World Bank — will invest $500 billion in public and private capital in Ukraine.

The European Commission plans to provide another €100 billion through budget support and investment guarantees under the EU's seven-year budget for the period after 2028. This funding is expected to unlock €207 billion in investment. Share

The United States is going to attract capital for the reconstruction of Ukraine through the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund, but no specific figures are given.