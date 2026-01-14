EU reveals plan to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros

The European Commission has finally supported a package of legislative proposals that provide for a loan of 90 billion euros from the European Union to Ukraine to meet its financial and military needs in 2026 and 2027.
Points of attention
- 24 out of 27 EU member states are involved in the implementation of the plan, showcasing broad support for assisting Ukraine in the face of geopolitical challenges.
- The European Council has agreed to provide stable and predictable funding to Ukraine, highlighting the EU's dedication to promoting peace and resilience in the region.
What is known about the EU's plans to provide assistance to Ukraine?
The first details were revealed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
It was she who, on January 14, presented the European Commission's plans, which are aimed at strengthening Ukraine against the backdrop of Russian aggression.
On the morning of January 14, the EC team adopted a legislative proposal to implement this agreement.
What is important to understand is that the allocation of money will take place within the framework of enhanced cooperation, that is, with the participation of 24 out of 27 member states.
According to von der Leyen, this proposal involves dividing 90 billion euros into two parts.
