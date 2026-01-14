EU reveals plan to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros
The European Commission has finally supported a package of legislative proposals that provide for a loan of 90 billion euros from the European Union to Ukraine to meet its financial and military needs in 2026 and 2027.

Points of attention

  • 24 out of 27 EU member states are involved in the implementation of the plan, showcasing broad support for assisting Ukraine in the face of geopolitical challenges.
  • The European Council has agreed to provide stable and predictable funding to Ukraine, highlighting the EU's dedication to promoting peace and resilience in the region.

The first details were revealed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

It was she who, on January 14, presented the European Commission's plans, which are aimed at strengthening Ukraine against the backdrop of Russian aggression.

We all want peace for Ukraine, and for that, Ukraine must be in a position of strength. That is why we agreed in the autumn that we would ensure that Ukraine’s financial needs — both military and budgetary — are covered for 2026 and 2027. Accordingly, in December, the European Council agreed to support Ukraine with stable and predictable funding.

Ursula von der Leyen

Ursula von der Leyen

President of the European Commission

On the morning of January 14, the EC team adopted a legislative proposal to implement this agreement.

What is important to understand is that the allocation of money will take place within the framework of enhanced cooperation, that is, with the participation of 24 out of 27 member states.

According to von der Leyen, this proposal involves dividing 90 billion euros into two parts.

One third, or 30 billion euros, will go to budget support. Two thirds of 90 billion will go to military support, which amounts to 60 billion euros, the head of the EC emphasized.

