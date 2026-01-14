US Senate challenges Trump to save Greenland

US senators have introduced a bill that would prohibit the US military from invading, occupying, or annexing the territories of NATO countries, including Greenland.
- Denmark and Greenland officials are set to meet with US representatives to address the concerns and discuss the potential implications of Trump's statements regarding Greenland.
- The US Senate's action highlights the importance of diplomatic relations and adherence to international norms in dealing with territorial disputes and foreign policy matters.
US Senate wants to stop Trump's arbitrariness
According to journalists, the bill prohibits the US Department of Defense and the State Department from using funds allocated by Congress to "blockade, occupy, annex, conduct military operations, or otherwise establish control" over the territory of a NATO member state.
This is an initiative of Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, the head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Republican Lisa Murkowski.
The US Senate is not hiding its indignation after the scandalous statements of President Donald Trump.
As is known, the head of the White House has made it clear that he plans to establish control over Greenland and, allegedly, he does not care how the authorities and population of the island feel about this plan.
