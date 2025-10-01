Denmark calls on NATO to respond harshly to Russia's hybrid war against Europe

NATO must strengthen its response to Russia's hybrid warfare, which is "just the beginning" and aims to divide Europe, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said.

Russian attacks on Europe will intensify — Frederiksen

Frederiksen believes that the Western defense alliance needs to discuss "more deeply" how to respond to Moscow's hostile actions: from airspace violations to sabotage.

We have to be very clear that this is probably just the beginning. We want all Europeans to understand what is at stake and what is happening. When drones or cyberattacks appear, the goal is to divide us. Mette Frederiksen Prime Minister of Denmark

The politician also stated after the invasion of Denmark by unknown drones that, despite the fact that it is currently unknown who is behind this, Europe's "main enemy" is Russia.

According to her, increasing European spending on counter-drone equipment and cyber defense will not be enough on its own.

The idea of hybrid warfare is to threaten us, to divide us, to destabilize us. One day drones, the next day cyberattacks, the third day sabotage. So it will not end with just [increasing] capabilities.

The Financial Times recalled that Denmark is under pressure not only from Russia, but also from the United States. In particular, President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that he wants to take control of the Arctic island of Greenland from Denmark, not excluding the use of force for this.