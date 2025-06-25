Ukraine and Denmark will jointly produce long-range weapons

Denmark will become the first country with which joint production of long-range drones and missiles will be launched outside of Ukraine.

Denmark and Ukraine agree on joint defense venture

This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting in The Hague with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The meeting discussed the development of defense co-production, Ukraine's priorities during the Danish presidency of the Council of the EU, as well as further support for Ukrainian soldiers and opportunities for increasing assistance in this direction.

Particular attention was paid to deepening defense cooperation and weapons production in Ukraine and Denmark, and the development of the Danish model, which has proven its effectiveness, was discussed. In particular, this year Denmark will allocate 1.26 billion euros for the Ukrainian production of long-range drones.

Denmark will also become the first country with which we will launch joint production of long-range drones and missiles outside of Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

Speaking about Ukraine's interests during the Danish presidency of the Council of the EU, which will begin on July 1, we determined that the main focus is rapid progress on the European integration track and the opening of all negotiation clusters. Ukraine is counting on Danish leadership, support, and good results.

"Thank you for your defense and political support. For sheltering our people. We are very much counting on your presidency of the EU," Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted.

Mette Frederiksen assured that her country would continue to support Ukraine and emphasized that it was important to coordinate joint actions to achieve maximum results during the Danish presidency of the Council of the EU.