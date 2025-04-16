Denmark will send its military to Ukraine — known target
Category
World
Publication date

Denmark will send its military to Ukraine — known target

What is known about Denmark's plans?
Читати українською
Source:  TV2

The Commander of the Danish Land Forces, Major General Peter Boysen, officially confirmed that his country intends to send its soldiers to Ukraine for training.

Points of attention

  • Denmark's interest in Ukraine's military expertise was sparked by the army commander's visits to the country, leading to plans for more Danish soldiers to attend training camps.
  • The decision to send teams of Danish soldiers to Ukraine showcases Denmark's commitment to enhancing its military capabilities through international cooperation and shared knowledge.

What is known about Denmark's plans?

Peter Boysen has already confirmed to journalists that they intend to send several teams of Danish soldiers to Ukraine at once.

According to the major general, they will be unarmed and will also come from different army regiments.

The commander of Denmark's land forces does not hide that his country is interested in the experience of a three-year war with drones on the battlefield.

He also admitted that in his 42 years of service in the Armed Forces, he had never seen events at the front develop so quickly.

It is worth noting that he observed the training of a reconnaissance regiment with brand-new strike drones, similar to those used on the front in Ukraine.

For the Danish Armed Forces, new weapons systems and combat methods are the result of two visits to Ukraine in recent months, which were made by the army commander himself.

Peter Boysen is determined to speed up this process by sending more teams of Danish soldiers to training camps in Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US Congress has prepared a special bill regarding Ukraine
What did US lawmakers plan?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky harshly put Trump's envoy in his place
Zelenskyy commented on Witkoff's words
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Duda responded harshly to Russia after Naryshkin's threats
Duda put Russia in its place again

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?