Denmark will send its military to Ukraine — known target

The Commander of the Danish Land Forces, Major General Peter Boysen, officially confirmed that his country intends to send its soldiers to Ukraine for training.

What is known about Denmark's plans?

Peter Boysen has already confirmed to journalists that they intend to send several teams of Danish soldiers to Ukraine at once.

According to the major general, they will be unarmed and will also come from different army regiments.

The commander of Denmark's land forces does not hide that his country is interested in the experience of a three-year war with drones on the battlefield.

He also admitted that in his 42 years of service in the Armed Forces, he had never seen events at the front develop so quickly.

It is worth noting that he observed the training of a reconnaissance regiment with brand-new strike drones, similar to those used on the front in Ukraine.

For the Danish Armed Forces, new weapons systems and combat methods are the result of two visits to Ukraine in recent months, which were made by the army commander himself.

Peter Boysen is determined to speed up this process by sending more teams of Danish soldiers to training camps in Ukraine.