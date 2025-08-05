Sweden, Norway and Denmark announced large-scale military assistance to Ukraine

Sweden, Norway, and Denmark have decided to jointly allocate about five billion Norwegian kroner (about $486 million - ed.) as part of a NATO initiative to supply American weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
- Sweden's share of the military aid, including Patriot missiles and anti-tank ammunition, amounts to $275 million, demonstrating the significant contribution of the Scandinavian countries to this initiative.
- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed gratitude to Sweden, Norway, and Denmark for funding the military assistance package, emphasizing the bloc's appreciation for their commitment.
Ukraine will receive large-scale military assistance
The Norwegian government was the first to announce this decision. They drew attention to the fact that the new initiative will ensure the rapid supply of American weapons and equipment to Ukraine.
In addition, it will make it possible to significantly strengthen Ukrainian air defense, in particular with additional missiles for the Patriot air defense system.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre made a statement on this matter:
What is important to understand is that Sweden's share of the new military aid, which includes Patriot missiles and other air defense equipment, as well as anti-tank ammunition, will be $275 million.
By the way, the Netherlands was the first country to announce its participation in the initiative — they allocated 500 million euros.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte noted that the bloc is grateful to the three Scandinavian countries for funding this package.
