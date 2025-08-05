Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has lashed out at US leader Donald Trump after he announced an increase in tariffs on India.

Kremlin furious over Trump's decision

What is important to understand is that on August 4, the US president officially confirmed his intention to significantly increase tariffs on imports from India, as the latter is actively buying Russian oil, thus sponsoring the war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin's permanent spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, immediately reacted to this statement.

"We hear many statements that are actually threats, attempts to force countries to break off trade relations with Russia. We do not consider such statements legitimate," Putin's representative complained cynically. Share

Official Moscow shamelessly continues to insist that "sovereign countries should have and have the right to independently choose their trading partners, partners for trade and economic cooperation, as well as independently choose forms of trade and economic cooperation that meet the interests of a particular country."

What is important to understand is that India has become the world's largest buyer of Russian oil exported by sea.

It buys “black gold” at a discount and has increased its purchases from almost nothing to about a third of its imports.