Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team has lashed out at US leader Donald Trump after he announced an increase in tariffs on India.
- The conflict underscores the complex dynamics of international trade and geopolitical strategies, with Russia, the US, and India all vying for economic and political dominance in the region.
- As the situation unfolds, the future of trade relations and alliances in the region remains uncertain, raising questions about the potential impact on global stability and security.
Kremlin furious over Trump's decision
What is important to understand is that on August 4, the US president officially confirmed his intention to significantly increase tariffs on imports from India, as the latter is actively buying Russian oil, thus sponsoring the war against Ukraine.
The Kremlin's permanent spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, immediately reacted to this statement.
Official Moscow shamelessly continues to insist that "sovereign countries should have and have the right to independently choose their trading partners, partners for trade and economic cooperation, as well as independently choose forms of trade and economic cooperation that meet the interests of a particular country."
What is important to understand is that India has become the world's largest buyer of Russian oil exported by sea.
It buys “black gold” at a discount and has increased its purchases from almost nothing to about a third of its imports.
The US president has publicly threatened many times to impose secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil.
