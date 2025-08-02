British intelligence warned about the Russian army's plan for Pokrovsk

The UK Ministry of Defense has received information that Russian ground forces are intensifying attempts to surround Pokrovsk, a crucial Ukrainian logistics center that supports the operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Donetsk region.

What is known about the intentions of the Russian army?

According to British intelligence, the Russian invaders were able to advance northeast of Pokrovsk.

Thus, they are doing everything possible to circumvent and cut off its logistical routes and ground lines of communication.

The Russian army is advancing westward in the area of the H-32 highway, in particular in the direction of Rodynskoye, through which the main northern supply route to Pokrovsk passes.

In addition, it is indicated that the Russian occupiers captured the territory south of the highway, advancing in the Myrolyubivka area.

Open sources reported on July 22, 2025, attempts by Russian sabotage and reconnaissance groups to penetrate the southern part of Pokrovsk, after which Ukrainian forces conducted operations to clear the territory.

What is important to understand is that Pokrovsk has been a key target for Russia since February 2024, when it captured Avdiivka.

Enemy assaults on the Ukrainian fortified city cost Russia colossal losses in manpower and equipment.