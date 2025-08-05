"Everything will be very fast." US Ambassador announced good news for Ukraine

As stated by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, Ukraine's allies will soon announce the preparation of new military assistance packages under the NATO Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism.
Points of attention
- Whitaker emphasizes the rapid delivery of weapons, stating that the new aid packages will arrive very quickly, with announcements expected from more allies in the near future.
- The US is set to play a significant role in the swift delivery of military assistance to Ukraine, with assurances from the US ambassador to NATO that the supply of weapons will occur in the coming weeks.
Ukraine will receive even more weapons
Matthew Whitaker made a new loud statement after it became known that the Netherlands had prepared an aid package for Ukraine as part of the PURL initiative.
What is important to understand is that it included components and missiles for the Patriot air defense system.
Journalists asked Whitaker to clarify the timing of the supply of weapons from the United States to Ukraine under the new mechanism.
As mentioned earlier, Reuters previously reported on the new mechanism for financing military aid to Kyiv.
Insiders at the news agency claimed that NATO members intend to transfer weapons worth $10 billion to Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-