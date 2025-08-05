"Everything will be very fast." US Ambassador announced good news for Ukraine
"Everything will be very fast." US Ambassador announced good news for Ukraine

Ukraine will receive even more weapons
Source:  Reuters

As stated by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, Ukraine's allies will soon announce the preparation of new military assistance packages under the NATO Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism.

  • Whitaker emphasizes the rapid delivery of weapons, stating that the new aid packages will arrive very quickly, with announcements expected from more allies in the near future.
  • The US is set to play a significant role in the swift delivery of military assistance to Ukraine, with assurances from the US ambassador to NATO that the supply of weapons will occur in the coming weeks.

Ukraine will receive even more weapons

Matthew Whitaker made a new loud statement after it became known that the Netherlands had prepared an aid package for Ukraine as part of the PURL initiative.

What is important to understand is that it included components and missiles for the Patriot air defense system.

"The Dutch are just the first of many. You will see a whole series of announcements in the near future," the American diplomat emphasized.

Journalists asked Whitaker to clarify the timing of the supply of weapons from the United States to Ukraine under the new mechanism.

"I think it will happen very quickly, definitely in the coming weeks, and some even sooner. We are acting as quickly as we can," the US ambassador to NATO assured.

As mentioned earlier, Reuters previously reported on the new mechanism for financing military aid to Kyiv.

Insiders at the news agency claimed that NATO members intend to transfer weapons worth $10 billion to Ukraine.

