Official Brussels is determined to do everything possible to impose sanctions against China for its support for Russia in the war of aggression it unleashed against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The EU plans to escalate sanctions on China in response to its covert support for Russia, bypassing Western sanctions through deceptive means.
- Official Brussels is shifting towards firm action rather than just diplomacy in its approach towards China, signaling a significant change in relations.
What is known about the new EU plan?
An unnamed European Union diplomat was the first to share the details with journalists.
The bloc's members decided to impose sanctions on China after it became known that it was secretly transferring its drone engines to Russia.
What is important to understand is that they were sent to the aggressor country through shell companies disguised as "industrial refrigeration units" to circumvent Western sanctions.
15 members of the European Union have immediately contacted China about these supplies, but official Beijing cynically denies its involvement.
He also confirmed that the European Union had information about the supply of Chinese drones to Russia even before the press reports appeared.
According to him, official Brussels finally wants to resort to decisive action, not just diplomacy, in relations with China.
