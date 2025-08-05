Official Brussels is determined to do everything possible to impose sanctions against China for its support for Russia in the war of aggression it unleashed against Ukraine.

What is known about the new EU plan?

An unnamed European Union diplomat was the first to share the details with journalists.

The bloc's members decided to impose sanctions on China after it became known that it was secretly transferring its drone engines to Russia.

What is important to understand is that they were sent to the aggressor country through shell companies disguised as "industrial refrigeration units" to circumvent Western sanctions.

15 members of the European Union have immediately contacted China about these supplies, but official Beijing cynically denies its involvement.

"The report is accurate and shows that China is increasing its role both quantitatively and qualitatively. It is fair to say that without China's support, the war would look very different now," the European diplomat stressed.

He also confirmed that the European Union had information about the supply of Chinese drones to Russia even before the press reports appeared.

"After August, we will insist on imposing sanctions," an EU insider added.

According to him, official Brussels finally wants to resort to decisive action, not just diplomacy, in relations with China.