The EU is preparing a powerful sanctions blow against China to save Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date

The EU is preparing a powerful sanctions blow against China to save Ukraine

What is known about the new EU plan?
Читати українською
Source:  Politico

Official Brussels is determined to do everything possible to impose sanctions against China for its support for Russia in the war of aggression it unleashed against Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The EU plans to escalate sanctions on China in response to its covert support for Russia, bypassing Western sanctions through deceptive means.
  • Official Brussels is shifting towards firm action rather than just diplomacy in its approach towards China, signaling a significant change in relations.

What is known about the new EU plan?

An unnamed European Union diplomat was the first to share the details with journalists.

The bloc's members decided to impose sanctions on China after it became known that it was secretly transferring its drone engines to Russia.

What is important to understand is that they were sent to the aggressor country through shell companies disguised as "industrial refrigeration units" to circumvent Western sanctions.

15 members of the European Union have immediately contacted China about these supplies, but official Beijing cynically denies its involvement.

"The report is accurate and shows that China is increasing its role both quantitatively and qualitatively. It is fair to say that without China's support, the war would look very different now," the European diplomat stressed.

He also confirmed that the European Union had information about the supply of Chinese drones to Russia even before the press reports appeared.

"After August, we will insist on imposing sanctions," an EU insider added.

According to him, official Brussels finally wants to resort to decisive action, not just diplomacy, in relations with China.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The US publicly threatened Russia and criticized China
The US reminded Russia that time is running out
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
China does not want Russia to win the war — what is Xi's main goal?
What is China really seeking?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?