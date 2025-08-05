Trump's deadline for Putin. What could happen on August 8
Trump's deadline for Putin. What could happen on August 8

What to expect next from Trump
Source:  Associated Press

The Associated Press editorial office draws attention to the fact that August 8, 2025, could be a turning point in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. It's no secret that this is the day that US leader Donald Trump's tough deadline for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will come up. However, there is a possibility that nothing will change or happen at all.

  • Recent events highlight Ukraine's continual loss of territories amidst escalating tensions, signaling the urgency for effective measures to deter Russian aggression.
  • Trump's acknowledgment of doubts on the effectiveness of future sanctions and Moscow's resilience to international sanctions raise concerns on the ability to sway Putin's actions.

According to journalists, the worst possible scenario is when the US president's "deadline" passes quietly and without consequences.

They point out that so far Trump's threats and persuasions have failed to change the position of Russian dictator Putin.

Against the backdrop of recent events, one cannot ignore the fact that Ukraine is losing more and more territories, although it is not going to surrender.

By the way, the American leader himself openly admitted that he is not confident in the effectiveness of his future sanctions against Russia.

Recently, Trump admitted that the aggressor country is really good at avoiding sanctions.

Official Moscow insists that international sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine had a limited impact.

Trump's comments appear to signal that he is not very hopeful that the sanctions will sway Putin to action. The secondary sanctions also complicate Washington's relations with China and India, which are accused of financing Russia's military efforts by buying its oil, the AP notes.

