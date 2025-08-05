The Associated Press editorial office draws attention to the fact that August 8, 2025, could be a turning point in Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. It's no secret that this is the day that US leader Donald Trump's tough deadline for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will come up. However, there is a possibility that nothing will change or happen at all.

What to expect next from Trump

According to journalists, the worst possible scenario is when the US president's "deadline" passes quietly and without consequences.

They point out that so far Trump's threats and persuasions have failed to change the position of Russian dictator Putin.

Against the backdrop of recent events, one cannot ignore the fact that Ukraine is losing more and more territories, although it is not going to surrender.

By the way, the American leader himself openly admitted that he is not confident in the effectiveness of his future sanctions against Russia.

Recently, Trump admitted that the aggressor country is really good at avoiding sanctions.

Official Moscow insists that international sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine had a limited impact.