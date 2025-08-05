Zelenskyy announced 5 important decisions to strengthen the army
Zelenskyy announced 5 important decisions to strengthen the army

Zelenskyy's 5 decisions to strengthen the Defense Forces of Ukraine
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he has already begun to solve the problems that he discussed in brigades in the Kharkiv region on August 4. So far, he has managed to hold separate meetings with the military command, with government officials, and also held a Headquarters. After that, the president revealed 5 decisions that have already been made.

Points of attention

  • These decisions reflect a proactive approach by the Ukrainian President to promptly address critical issues and enhance the military capabilities of the country.
  • As President Zelenskyy sets a deadline for the implementation of these decisions, the focus remains on ensuring the effectiveness and efficiency of measures to strengthen Ukraine's army.

Zelenskyy's 5 decisions to strengthen the Defense Forces of Ukraine

First, indeed, training in training centers has already become more effective, but there are still things that need to be implemented. This applies to both combat training and psychological and motivational training. There should be more real combat experience of this war when training soldiers.

As for the second decision, it is that the head of state ordered a significant increase in direct funding for brigades to purchase drones.

According to Volodymyr Zelensky, there is money for this.

The third — and this is what most brigades are talking about — is significantly more opportunities to buy pickup trucks. That is, there should be simplification of procedures and direct funding for units, just like for the purchase of drones, the Ukrainian leader explained.

The fourth solution is contracts 18–24. The President insists that the program be expanded.

He has already discussed certain options with his team, including increasing the age and the circumstances under which such a contract format could be concluded.

And the fifth is the sensitive issue of delaying the implementation of decisions on awards. Unfortunately, there are many cases when our soldiers from various components of the Defense Forces wait for months to receive state awards, and this is solely due to cumbersome bureaucratic procedures. I instructed to reduce the flow of documents, the number of various signatures and approvals as much as possible. We need to digitalize this area as well.

As the head of state noted, the deadline for presenting ways to implement these decisions is Monday, August 11.

