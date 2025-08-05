Zelenskyy announced 5 important decisions to strengthen the army

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he has already begun to solve the problems that he discussed in brigades in the Kharkiv region on August 4. So far, he has managed to hold separate meetings with the military command, with government officials, and also held a Headquarters. After that, the president revealed 5 decisions that have already been made.
Zelenskyy's 5 decisions to strengthen the Defense Forces of Ukraine
As for the second decision, it is that the head of state ordered a significant increase in direct funding for brigades to purchase drones.
According to Volodymyr Zelensky, there is money for this.
The fourth solution is contracts 18–24. The President insists that the program be expanded.
He has already discussed certain options with his team, including increasing the age and the circumstances under which such a contract format could be concluded.
As the head of state noted, the deadline for presenting ways to implement these decisions is Monday, August 11.
