On August 5, the commander of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Biletsky, turns 46. Of course, there is no time for celebration, because since 2014, the Ukrainian military man has been tirelessly defending Ukraine and leading extremely complex operations. Despite this, his wife, journalist Tetyana Danylenko, is convinced that Ukrainians have the right to learn a little more about the life of the legendary commander.

Interesting facts about Andriy Biletsky

Andriy Biletsky is 46 today. I wanted to post retouched photos on this occasion that would speak louder than words. But the most media-friendly commander of the most media-friendly corps will be drawn by AI even for a new recruiting campaign — he feels sorry for the time for a photo shoot. On Andriy's birthday, I usually tell unknown facts about him. Tetyana Danylenko Ukrainian journalist

Photo: facebook.com/tdanylenko

According to Danylenko, during the period of the full-scale invasion — that is, since February 24, 2022 — Andriy Biletsky never rested or left Ukraine.

Our 3-year-old Severyn has never been abroad and knows about the sea from the Internet. Andriy is doing work on vacation that he couldn't do while he was at the front, — Tatyana frankly admits. Share



Another interesting fact is that Biletsky loves his soldiers no less than his own children.

What is important to understand is that he created the Third Assault Brigade from scratch; it does not have a permanent deployment point.



As the journalist notes, the state gave the brigade only an old, abandoned building.

Andriy is rebuilding it into a real Hogwarts for combat magicians at his own expense — it's a fortress with a fencing hall, a library, high-tech running trails… I can't imagine Andriy drawing sketches of rooms for his children with the same inspiration as he draws new and new objects for fighters — in principle, we don't have our own housing now. Share



Tetyana Danylenko draws attention to the large number of media reports about how important it is to “create such progressive brigades as the Third Assault Brigade” and about “commanders like Biletsky.”

In her opinion, it is indeed quite possible to adopt experience, technology, and even style.

