Andriy Biletsky — 46. Unknown facts about the commander of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Andriy Biletsky — 46. Unknown facts about the commander of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Interesting facts about Andriy Biletsky
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On August 5, the commander of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Biletsky, turns 46. Of course, there is no time for celebration, because since 2014, the Ukrainian military man has been tirelessly defending Ukraine and leading extremely complex operations. Despite this, his wife, journalist Tetyana Danylenko, is convinced that Ukrainians have the right to learn a little more about the life of the legendary commander.

Points of attention

  • Journalist Tetyana Danylenko emphasizes the importance of learning from Biletsky's leadership style and innovative approach to creating progressive military units.
  • As Biletsky faces upcoming challenges, his remarkable dedication and enthusiasm for his work are expected to continue surprising everyone, showcasing his unwavering commitment to Ukraine.

Interesting facts about Andriy Biletsky

Andriy Biletsky is 46 today. I wanted to post retouched photos on this occasion that would speak louder than words. But the most media-friendly commander of the most media-friendly corps will be drawn by AI even for a new recruiting campaign — he feels sorry for the time for a photo shoot. On Andriy's birthday, I usually tell unknown facts about him.

Tetyana Danylenko

Tetyana Danylenko

Ukrainian journalist

Photo: facebook.com/tdanylenko

According to Danylenko, during the period of the full-scale invasion — that is, since February 24, 2022 — Andriy Biletsky never rested or left Ukraine.

Our 3-year-old Severyn has never been abroad and knows about the sea from the Internet. Andriy is doing work on vacation that he couldn't do while he was at the front, — Tatyana frankly admits.

Photo: facebook.com/tdanylenko

Another interesting fact is that Biletsky loves his soldiers no less than his own children.

What is important to understand is that he created the Third Assault Brigade from scratch; it does not have a permanent deployment point.

Photo: facebook.com/tdanylenko

As the journalist notes, the state gave the brigade only an old, abandoned building.

Andriy is rebuilding it into a real Hogwarts for combat magicians at his own expense — it's a fortress with a fencing hall, a library, high-tech running trails… I can't imagine Andriy drawing sketches of rooms for his children with the same inspiration as he draws new and new objects for fighters — in principle, we don't have our own housing now.

Photo: facebook.com/tdanylenko

Tetyana Danylenko draws attention to the large number of media reports about how important it is to “create such progressive brigades as the Third Assault Brigade” and about “commanders like Biletsky.”

In her opinion, it is indeed quite possible to adopt experience, technology, and even style.

Photo: facebook.com/tdanylenko

But how to “scale”, “extrapolate” a commander obsessed with his work? This Hercules with cheerful enthusiasm clears the Augean stables, adding new stars to his tasks. I am collecting amazing stories from his life in a book, but it is not the time to draw a line. The decisive battle is ahead. And in it he will still surprise everyone.

Tetyana Danylenko

Tetyana Danylenko

Ukrainian journalist

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: the Third Assault Brigade destroyed a column of Russian military equipment in the Kharkiv region
Tankocide
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The third assault group liberated the settlement of Nadiya in Luhansk region
The settlement of Nadiya in Luhansk region was liberated

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?