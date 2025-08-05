Andriy Biletsky — 46. Unknown facts about the commander of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On August 5, the commander of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Andriy Biletsky, turns 46. Of course, there is no time for celebration, because since 2014, the Ukrainian military man has been tirelessly defending Ukraine and leading extremely complex operations. Despite this, his wife, journalist Tetyana Danylenko, is convinced that Ukrainians have the right to learn a little more about the life of the legendary commander.
Interesting facts about Andriy Biletsky
According to Danylenko, during the period of the full-scale invasion — that is, since February 24, 2022 — Andriy Biletsky never rested or left Ukraine.
Another interesting fact is that Biletsky loves his soldiers no less than his own children.
What is important to understand is that he created the Third Assault Brigade from scratch; it does not have a permanent deployment point.
As the journalist notes, the state gave the brigade only an old, abandoned building.
Tetyana Danylenko draws attention to the large number of media reports about how important it is to “create such progressive brigades as the Third Assault Brigade” and about “commanders like Biletsky.”
In her opinion, it is indeed quite possible to adopt experience, technology, and even style.
