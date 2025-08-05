"Fatal path". What the conflict between Trump and Medvedev could lead to
"Fatal path". What the conflict between Trump and Medvedev could lead to

Mützenich is alarmed by recent events
Source:  Spiegel

Former leader of the SPD faction in the Bundestag, Rolf Mützenich, warned that the world has become even closer to the outbreak of nuclear war after the public dispute between US leader Donald Trump and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

  • Mützenich highlights the dangers of trivializing nuclear weapons and strongly advocates for clear opposition to reckless military posturing.
  • The intersection of diplomacy, military policy, and personal dynamics among world leaders underscores the fragile balance that could lead to catastrophic outcomes if not managed effectively.

The German politician could not remain silent after the high-profile conflict between Donald Trump and Dmitry Medvedev.

As you know, it ended with the US president ordering the sending of nuclear submarines "to the appropriate regions" — closer to Russia.

According to the former head of the SPD faction in the Bundestag, such a dispute was "not only tactless and ill-considered, but also irresponsible."

Against this background, he recalled the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.

"Nuclear weapons are not to be trifled with. When a sitting president, especially a partner in a joint military alliance, speaks about it so brazenly and foolishly in public, I would expect clear opposition from the German government," Mützenich complained.

He also drew attention to the fact that the American leader's "rude manners" help him achieve his goals in the tariff dispute and military spending.

"If this style now penetrates military policy, we will be on a fatal path. The war, for which Putin is responsible, has repeatedly brought us to the brink of nuclear war," the German politician stressed.

