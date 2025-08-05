"Fatal path". What the conflict between Trump and Medvedev could lead to

Former leader of the SPD faction in the Bundestag, Rolf Mützenich, warned that the world has become even closer to the outbreak of nuclear war after the public dispute between US leader Donald Trump and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

Mützenich is alarmed by recent events

The German politician could not remain silent after the high-profile conflict between Donald Trump and Dmitry Medvedev.

As you know, it ended with the US president ordering the sending of nuclear submarines "to the appropriate regions" — closer to Russia.

According to the former head of the SPD faction in the Bundestag, such a dispute was "not only tactless and ill-considered, but also irresponsible."

Against this background, he recalled the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945.

"Nuclear weapons are not to be trifled with. When a sitting president, especially a partner in a joint military alliance, speaks about it so brazenly and foolishly in public, I would expect clear opposition from the German government," Mützenich complained. Share

He also drew attention to the fact that the American leader's "rude manners" help him achieve his goals in the tariff dispute and military spending.